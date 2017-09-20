Charles F. Hannah, 74, of Falmouth passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at his home.

Charles was born in Indiana on October 12, 1942, son of the late Earl and Ethel Morris Hannah. He became a truck driver after he retired as a pipe fitter from Local 669.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his son, Charles Hannah.

Surviving are his wife, Connie Workman Hannah; sons, Bradley and Joe Hannah; daughter, Angie Bex, and Christy Edgley; brother, Lee Hannah; sisters, Shirley Rarrieck, Loula Mae McCarty, and Glenda Vanlandingham; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service took place Saturday, April 1 at the Peoples Funeral Home, Falmouth.

Interment was held at the Lenoxburg Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to The American Cancer Society 297 Buttermilk Pike Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017

