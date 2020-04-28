Charles Everett Biddle, 94

Charles Everett Biddle, age 94, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at River Valley Nursing Home, Butler, Kentucky.

He was born in Bracken County, Kentucky on February 28, 1926, a son of the late Harley and Zelmah Arnold Biddle.

He was retired from R.A. Jones in Kentucky, a U.S. Army World War II era veteran, a member of Hardin- Browning American Legion Post 109, Falmouth, Kentucky, and folded the flag at military funerals, a Kentucky Colonel, over 50 year member of Woodmen of the World, member of Mt. Moriah Church Pendleton County, and a graduate from Bracken County High School, Brooksville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his daughter, Rita Azzarelli (James) Sharp of Falmouth, Kentucky, a grandson, Steven Charles Sharp, a granddaughter Christina Sharp (Charles) Miller, a brother Edward Biddle and a sister Irene Biddle (Wallace) Browning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 and one-half years Christine Teegarden Azzarelli Biddle, son Dennis Charles (Zeke) Biddle, brother Robert Biddle and sister Rosaline Biddle McKenney.

He will be missed by everyone.