Charles Daniel Jordan, Sr., 56
Charles Daniel Jordan Sr., 56, of Butler, KY passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home.
Surviving are his wife, Michell Novitsky Jordan, his mother, Else Green Jordan; children Charles Daniel Jordan Jr., Daniel James Jordan, Andrew Nicholas Jordan, Charlene Bessetti, Anna Marie Jordan, Sarah Marie Jordan, Rebecca Marie Jordan, Hope Marie Spade (Jordan).
Services were held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Butler Baptist Church.
