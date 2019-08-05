Charles Allen Cummins, 68
August 5, 2019 - 2:54pm Falmouth1
Charles Allen Cummins, 68, of Falmouth, Cummins of Falmouth, and his daughter, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.
Born on November 22, 1950 in Bracken County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Charles William and Virginia Estelle Blades Cummins.
In addition to his wife of 50 years, Loretta, he is survived by his son, Charles Edward Virginia Marie “Jenny” Cummins of Oxford, OH.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Daryl Mullins officiating.
Interment took place at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Pendleton County.