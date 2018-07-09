It is with great sadness that the family of Cathy Turner McIntosh announce her passing. Cathy passed away on July 5 2018 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence after fighting a multitude of illnesses for many years.

She always had a positive attitude, a smile on her face, and a great love for the Bible.

Cathy is survived by her daughters, Tracey Rodriguez and Sarah Adams; son, Dennis McIntosh; sisters, Linda Stamper and Lisa Partin; brothers, Ron and Roger Turner.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Charlene Turner; her daughter, Sandy Jo Mains and son, Scott Mains; nephew, Bobby Jo Turner.

Memorial Services will be held in her honor on July 14, 2018. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 100 French St. Cold Spring KY 41076. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. with a Bible discourse to follow at 5 p.m.