Carrie Thornton, 93, of Butler, KY passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY.

Surviving are her son Ed Thornton and daughter Polly Thornton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Butler Cemetery.