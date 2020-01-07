Carolyn E. Said, 83, of Butler passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Dayton, KY on August 26, 1936, daughter the late Frank and Lorretta Shields Kratzmeier.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by husband Manley Lee Said and grandson Bradley Said.

Surviving are her sons Ronnie Said and Johnny Embry; daughters Emma Witt, Janet Said, Ruby Hacker, Frances Searcy; brother Tom (Janice) Reilly, sister-in-law Leoma Reilly; 14 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Interment took place in Morgan Cemetery in Morgan, KY.