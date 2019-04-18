Carol Thomas Wolfe, 87, of Butler, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.

He was born in Falmouth, KY on November 4, 1931, son the late James and Mary Ruth Simpson Wolfe

Carol retired from American Laundry, was a Deacon at Christ Church Eastside Park, Veteran of the United States Army, member of American Legion Post 109 and a Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to his parents, Carol is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Wilma McClanahan Wolfe, sons William “Bill” Earl Wolfe and Douglas Lynn Wolfe, daughter Linda Carol Wolfe, brothers Joe Wolfe, Ray Wolfe, Jimmy Keith Wolfe, and sisters Joyce Webster and Joan Fields.

He is survived by his son Keith Wolfe, daughters Karen (Kent) Sorrell and Melissa (Chris) Ferguson, brothers Earl Wolfe, Bob Wolfe, and Dale Wolfe, sisters Marilyn Robertson and Wilma Bonar, nine grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.