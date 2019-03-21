Carlis McDowell, 87, of Falmouth, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Mt. Olivet, KY on November 24, 1931, son the late Roscoe and Childress Paynter McDowell.

Carlis was the owner of the McDowell Shell and was a successful business man for 42 years. He was a Pendleton County Magistrate and was on the Board of Directors for Kincaid State Park.

Along with his parents, Carlis is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years Edna Hammond McDowell, and his siblings Eugene McDowell, Helen Stoker, Mary Moore and Raymond McDowell.

Surviving are his son, Ronnie (Pam) McDowell, daughters, Sharon (James) Crotty, Cathy (David) Harpe, and Donna Sullivan; grandchildren, Brent Robinson, Carla Sullivan, Chris Sullivan and Andrew Harpe, great-grandchildren Addison, Aiden and Carlie Sullivan, Taylor and Brooks Robinson and Zoey Murphy.