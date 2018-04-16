Bryson Elisha Highlander, Infant

Bryson Elisha Highlander, 2 months, of Butler, passed away April 12, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Edgewood, on January 23, 2018 son of Kevin Austin and Katelynn Riley Highlander.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his grandparents, Brenda and Jeff Hatton, Holly (Paul) Gross, Kevin Allen Highlander; great-grandparents, Diana and Gary Grogan, Emily Highlander; sister, Braelynn Riley; uncles, Dustin Riley and Nathan Hatton.

Preceded in death by his grandfather, Randy Riley and great-grandfather, Ernest Highlander.

Visitation will be held on from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, April 20, 2018 at the Butler Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m. also at the church. Peoples Funeral Home is assisting the family.