Bruce Hensley, 82
Bruce Hensley, 82, of Berry, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his son, Timothy Bruce Hensley of Berry, KY; his daughter, and Sandra Kay (Rev. Michael David) Todd of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, preceding the Masonic service at 6 p.m.
Immediately following the Masonic service, the funeral service will begin with Rev. Mike Todd officiating.
A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the McHargue Christian Church in Lily, KY with Rev. Mike Todd officiating.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
Interment will take place in the McHargue Cemetery, Laurel County.
