Bruce Hensley, 82, of Berry, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home.

He is survived by his son, Timothy Bruce Hensley of Berry, KY; his daughter, and Sandra Kay (Rev. Michael David) Todd of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, preceding the Masonic service at 6 p.m.

Immediately following the Masonic service, the funeral service will begin with Rev. Mike Todd officiating.