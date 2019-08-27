Home

Bruce Hensley, 82

August 27, 2019 - 4:16pm Falmouth1

Bruce Hensley, 82, of Berry, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home.

He is survived by his son, Timothy Bruce Hensley of Berry, KY; his daughter, and Sandra Kay (Rev. Michael David) Todd of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, preceding the Masonic service at 6 p.m.

Immediately following the Masonic service, the funeral service will begin with Rev. Mike Todd officiating.

A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the McHargue Christian Church in Lily, KY with Rev. Mike Todd officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Interment will take place in the McHargue Cemetery, Laurel County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. woodheadfuneralhome.com