Brian Keith McElfresh, 48, of Falmouth, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 16, 2017. He was born in Covington, Ky. and is the son of the late Howard and Lucille McElfresh. He drove a dump truck for Greene Trucking, owned by Tony and Tara Greene. Preceding him in death, in addition to parents, were sister-in-law, Twyla McElfresh; and brother-in-law, Adam Bruin. Surviving him are wife, Mychelle Bruin McElfresh; daughters, Melinda McElfresh, Chelsey Keeton, Riley McElfresh; sons, Joshua, Brian “Newman” and Tyler McElfresh; son-in-law, Scottie Keeton; grandchildren, Dakota McElfresh, Addison Keeton, Harold Scott Keeton Jr., Shaedynce, Jameson, Nicholas McElfresh; brothers, Tommy (Carol), Marty (Becky), and Scotty McElfresh; father-in-law, Michael Bruin; mother-in-law, Deborah Barrett; sister-in-law, Serena (Brent) Bruin Kennedy. Funeral services were Friday, December 22, 2017, at Peoples Funeral Home, in Falmouth, and officiated by Joe Hall. Interment took place at Johnsiville Cemetery, in Bracken County. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com