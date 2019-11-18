Brian Keith Crouch, 55, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Born on September 16, 1964 in Ft. Thomas, KY, he was the oldest son of Mary Traylor Crouch and the late Samuel “Sam” Crouch.

A 1982 Pendleton High School graduate, he married Dorothy Daugherty Crouch on May 19, 1995, and his dear wife survives his passing.

For over 30 years Brian owned and operated Brian Crouch Services, a full range company offering landscaping, lawn maintenance and snow removal.

For 13 years, he worked at Anderson Equipment Company.

Previously he worked in security at the former St. Luke Hospital East in Ft. Thomas, and he served as a Falmouth Police Officer.

Brian formerly volunteered with the Falmouth Fire Department.

Despite a busy work schedule, Brian always found time to help family and friends in need and to brighten their day with his quick wit and spirited teasing. He had a heart of gold.

In addition to his wife of 24 years, Dorothy, he is survived by his daughter, Brianna Kathryn Crouch of Louisville, KY; his mother, Mary Crouch of Falmouth; two brothers: Jeff (Joanna) Crouch and Brad (Shauna) Crouch, both of Falmouth, his sister-in-law, Bonnie (Keith) Ramsey of Falmouth, KY; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Ray Daugherty of Falmouth, KY; his nieces and nephews: Brittany, Addyson, Carson, Dakota and Colten Crouch, James and Cassie Gamble, Chase Ramsey, Nathan and Meagan Ramsey, and Cory and Hannah Ramsey; and a host of extended family and friends.