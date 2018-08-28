Brenda Partin Rarrieck, 75, of Falmouth, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Transitions Care Center in Cold Spring.

Born on February 14, 1943, she was a daughter of the late William C. and Mary Melton Partin. On May 27, 1994 she married Floyd “Butch” Rarrieck and he preceded her in death on September 8, 2012. She was a machine operator for Kellogg’s and a member of the Blanket Creek Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, were sisters, Barbara Partin, Mable Jeffries; and brother, John Partin.

Surviving her passing are her children, William (Carlene) Goins, of Grants Lick, Raymond (Brenda) Goins, of Greenup, Cheryl (Robert) Noonchester, of Newport, Pamela Mae (Wil- liam) Jordan, of Winchester, Lester “JR” (Jessica) Goins, of Erlanger; nine grand- children; 13 great-grand- children; brothers, Hobert Partin, William Partin, Ce- cil Partin; and sister, Rosella Knox.