Brenda Delaney Faulkner, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Brenda was born in Falmouth on February 5, 1949, daughter of the late Marion E. and Naomi Turner Delaney. She was a member of the 2nd Twelve Mile Baptist Church. She worked at Cincinnati Bell for over 25 years and she retired as an office administrator at Northern Kentucky University.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Jerry Faulkner; daughters, Sarah (Mike) Fultz and Molly Faulkner; brothers, Dan Delaney and Randy Delaney; sisters, Jenny Wright, Judy Montgomery, Sherry Cooper, and Pam Wolfe; grandchildren, Mason and Ryan Woods, Michael, Cole, Parker, and Ellie Fultz.

Funeral Service took place Monday, April 10, 2017, 2nd Twelve Mile Baptist Church in Butler.

Interment was in the Peach Grove Cemetery in Butler.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to The 2nd Twelve Mile Baptist Church 5793 Kentucky 154 Access Rd, Butler, KY 41006

