Brenda Carol Miles Bruin, 68, of Foster, passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018 at her home.

She was born on February 5, 1950, daughter of the late Carlos and Evelyn Singer Miles.

Preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her sisters, Rhonda Gail Creech and Judy Kay Clos.

Surviving include her son, Billy Bruin; daughters, Stacey Hobday, Stephanie Caskey; brother, Kenzie Miles; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home-Falmouth. Funeral service were Friday, April 20, 2018 also at the funeral home.

Brenda’s final resting place will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.