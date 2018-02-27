Bonnie Gayle Mullins, 61, of Butler, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.

She was born November 1, 1956 daughter of Juanita Tarvin Brownfield and the late Clifton Brownfield.

Surviving are her daughters, Amy Partin, Kim Fitterer; siblings, Eddie, Roger, David, Stevie Brownfield, Veronica Moore, Lorla Perkins; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Monday, February 19, 2018 at Peoples Funeral Home-Butler. Funeral service immediately followed also at the funeral home.

May she rest in peace.