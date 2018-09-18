Billy Utz, 72
September 18, 2018 - 10:59am Falmouth1
Billy Utz, 72, of Butler, passed away unexpectedly Sunday,
September 16, 2018 at his home.
He was born in Butler, on July 24, 1946, son of the late Hap and Hilda Bachman Utz. Billy was a life- long farmer, worked for the railroad for 10 years and was a United States Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Surviving his passing are his wife, Eileen Windgassen Utz; son, Jason (Sheri) Utz; daughter, Julie (Shawn) Hocker; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, September 19, 2018, with funeral to immediately follow, under full military honors, at Peoples Funeral Home, in Butler.
Interment will take place at Peach Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com