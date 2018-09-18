Billy Utz, 72, of Butler, passed away unexpectedly Sunday,

September 16, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Butler, on July 24, 1946, son of the late Hap and Hilda Bachman Utz. Billy was a life- long farmer, worked for the railroad for 10 years and was a United States Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Surviving his passing are his wife, Eileen Windgassen Utz; son, Jason (Sheri) Utz; daughter, Julie (Shawn) Hocker; and three grandchildren.