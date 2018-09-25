Billy Raleigh (58) of Butler, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at his home. Billy was born in Covington, KY on October 7, 1959, son of the late Luther and Polly Turner Raleigh.

Billy attended the Redwood School in Ft. Wright, KY.

Billy is survived by his brothers Elliott (Ruth) Raleigh, Mark (Bev) Raleigh, Johnny (Belle) Raleigh, Jimmy (Gail) Raleigh and sister Shirley (Roger) Hall. Several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral will immediately follow at 12pm