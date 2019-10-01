Billie Joe Gates, 70, passed away Monday, September 23, at the Lexington V.A. Medical Center.

Born August 20, 1949 in Nicholas County to late Eugene Daniel & Gladys Johnson Gates, he was a U. S. Army veteran of Vietnam, a retired employee of Midwest Gas and was a longtime farmer.

Surviving are sons Eugene (Sarah) Gates and William Gates; brothers Eddie (Geraldine) Gates, Doug (Lois) Gates, Jimmie (Pat) Gates, David (Annie) Gates and Rickie Gates; a sister, Georgia Gilvin, and grandchildren Zachary & Raelyn Gates and Michael & Matthew Amann, along with several nieces and nephews.

Also preceding him in death were a daughter, Melanie Gates, a sister, Melanie Rachel Gates, and a brother-in-law Billy Ray Gilvin.