Beulah West, 93
December 19, 2019 - 5:44pm Falmouth1
Beulah West, 93, of Falmouth, passed away on Fri- day, December 13, 2019, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Brian Wilson officiating.
The visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. preceding the service at the funeral home.
Private interment will take place in the Newkirk Family Cemetery at Kincaid Lake State Park, Pendleton County.
