Betty Jean Jarvis Haley, 83, of Falmouth, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.

Born on May 10, 1936 in Morgan, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Edna Owens Jarvis.

Surviving her passing is daughter, Barbara Haley Richie of Butler, and son, David (Robin Jenkins) Haley of Falmouth.