Betty Jean Jarvis Haley, 83
August 14, 2019 - 2:40pm Falmouth1
Betty Jean Jarvis Haley, 83, of Falmouth, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.
Born on May 10, 1936 in Morgan, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Edna Owens Jarvis.
Surviving her passing is daughter, Barbara Haley Richie of Butler, and son, David (Robin Jenkins) Haley of Falmouth.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the fu- neral home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 15, at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth with Bro. Don Mays officiating.
Interment will follow at the Johnsville Cemetery.
