Bettie L. Crawford, 86, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at her home.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Jayne Pugh.

Surviving her are children, Cynthia (Randy) Zumbiel of Louisville and Amy (Bill) Beuttel of Ft. Mitchell; grandchildren, Satara Zumbiel, Jared (Amber) Zumbiel, Trey (Sara Clark) Beuttel, and Drew Beuttel; great-grandchild, Jordyn Zumbiel; sisters, Mary Fossitt of Florence Sue Godman of Florence, and a brother, Jimmy Godman of Falmouth.

Graveside services were held on Friday, March 31, at Morgan Cemetery in Pendleton County.

Online condolences may be sent to www.woodheadfuneralhome.com