Bernard “Snip” Owens, 70, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, December 2, 2019, with family and friends surrounding him after his long battle with cancer.

Snip was born August 21, 1949 to the late Bernard L. and Judith F. Owens. Snip recently retired after 38 years of service at Barnes Hardware and Lumber, Falmouth Ky.

Snip was happily married to the love of his life of 51 years, Priscilla Lee Owens.

Surviving are his wife Priscilla; children Drusilla (Jackie) Tinnell, Lexington; Bernie (April) Owens, Falmouth; Leeanna (Joe) Rock, Falmouth; seven grandchildren; siblings Claudia (late Frazier) Fryman, Cynthiana, Buck (Leona) Owens, Falmouth and Paul (late Sandy) Owens, Williamstown.

Preceding him in death were his sisters Marita Booth and Beverly Askins.

Besides spending time with family and friends, Snip’s passion was fishing and gardening.

He took pride in his gardens and would share with everyone.

He had a bright and energetic personality and was known for his ability to do any kind of work.

He touched many lives with his generosity and passion helping others in any way he could.