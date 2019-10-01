Barbara Gail Slocum, 72
Barbara Gail Slocum, 72, of Dry Ridge, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.
She was born in Covington, KY on February 6, 1947, daughter of the late James and Adrian Sorrell Slocum.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Beckett.
Survivors include children Steve (Lorena) Beckett, Brian (Sandy) Anderson, Todd (Delarose) Anderson, Eric (Tammy) Hardin, Amy (Anthony) Patrick; sister Vickie Slocum; brother Rick Slocum; grandchildren Jason Thomas, Justin
Moore, Steffany Keene, Derrick Anderson, Steven, Erica and Nathaniel Beckett; great- grandchildren Eliza Thompson, Zander Keene, Anderson Keene, Cameron Lawson, Kailey Highchew and Cayden Beckett.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, September 29, 2109 at the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at 240 Whittington Parkway Louisville, KY 40222.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com