Barbara Gail Slocum, 72, of Dry Ridge, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

She was born in Covington, KY on February 6, 1947, daughter of the late James and Adrian Sorrell Slocum.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Beckett.

Survivors include children Steve (Lorena) Beckett, Brian (Sandy) Anderson, Todd (Delarose) Anderson, Eric (Tammy) Hardin, Amy (Anthony) Patrick; sister Vickie Slocum; brother Rick Slocum; grandchildren Jason Thomas, Justin