Ashley Kelly, 32, of Foster, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018 at her home.

She was born on April 11, 1986, daughter of David Allen and Teresa Lawson Haley. Ashley was a member of Morgan Christian Church, and she drove a school bus for the Pendleton County School System.

Surviving her passing, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Darren “Fred” Christopher Kelly; son, Ca- leb Kelly; daughters, Kinley Kelly, Bailey Kelly; brother, Christopher Haley; sister, Destiny Lamb; and a host of friends that have helped along the way.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Peoples Funeral Home, Butler.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018 also at Peoples Funeral Home, Butler.