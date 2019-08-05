Arvel Allender, 81

Arvel Sherman “Squire/ Sonny/Al” Allender, 81, of Alexandria, formerly of Pendleton County, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood.

Born on December 16, 1937 in Pendleton County, he was a son of the late Sherman Ray and Lula Kidwell Allender.

A 1956 graduate of Butler High School, Arvel worked for 36 years at the Heekin Can Company as the chief inspector for quality control, retiring in 1992.

On April 14, 1962, he married Glenna Margaret Hiles, and his dear wife survives his passing.

He attended the Alexandria Church of Christ.

An avid hunter, Arvel loved his grand- children and always found time to embrace the tradition of leisurely Sunday drives and visiting family and friends.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, Glenna Allender, he is survived by daughters, Margaret (Matthew) Franck of Mentor, KY and Rachael (Mike) McClure of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren who were the lights of his life: Jacob Franck, Mason Franck, Maddie McClure, and Cruz McClure; sisters, Geneva Conrad of Cold Spring, KY, Ruby Bishop of Murphysville, KY, and Sue Veid of Alexandria, KY; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Conrad and Velda Rhein- hamer, and his brother, Clyde Allender.