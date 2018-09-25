Ardella Anderson Mains, 91, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on September 21, 2018, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood, KY. Born on August 29, 1927 in Pendleton County, KY, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Catherine Wright Anderson. On June 24, 1944, she married Eldon Mains, and her dear husband of 63 years preceded her in death on February 26, 2008.

She was a talented homemaker, and she retired from working in the cafeteria for the Pendleton County School System. Ardella was a member of the Oakland Christian Church, Pendleton County, and the Pendleton County Senior Citizens. She is survived by three children: Bobby (Debra) Mains of Alexandria, KY, Joyce (Jeff) Carson of Falmouth, KY, and Hazel (Anthony) Messmer of Butler, KY; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Jean Cahill on August 12, 1989.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Don Mays officiating. Special music will be shared by