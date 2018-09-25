Ardella Anderson Mains, 91
Ardella Anderson Mains, 91, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on September 21, 2018, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood, KY. Born on August 29, 1927 in Pendleton County, KY, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Catherine Wright Anderson. On June 24, 1944, she married Eldon Mains, and her dear husband of 63 years preceded her in death on February 26, 2008.
She was a talented homemaker, and she retired from working in the cafeteria for the Pendleton County School System. Ardella was a member of the Oakland Christian Church, Pendleton County, and the Pendleton County Senior Citizens. She is survived by three children: Bobby (Debra) Mains of Alexandria, KY, Joyce (Jeff) Carson of Falmouth, KY, and Hazel (Anthony) Messmer of Butler, KY; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Jean Cahill on August 12, 1989.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Don Mays officiating. Special music will be shared by
Michael Cummins. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Piercefield, Nathan Fields, Jack Fields, Todd Messmer, Jacob Messmer, Chris Carson, Alex Carson, and Brayden McClanahan. The honorary pallbearers will be Tracy King, Lesley Cahill, Francesca Mains, Ashley Rose, and Tonya Sandy.
The visitation will be from 10-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Pendleton County. Memorials are suggested to the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care: 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. woodheadfuneralhome.com