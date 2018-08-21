Anthony "Tony" Elliott, 60

Tony Elliott, 60, passed at his home in Bellevue, Ky. in early August 2018.

Tony was born Novem- ber 30, 1957 and is the old- est sons to his late parents, Wayne L. “Boozie” & Betty R. (Martin) Elliott, of Fal- mouth.

Tony grew up in Fal- mouth, and in his early 20s lived in Greenwood, Ind. with his grandparent, the late Jesse Cookendorfer and Elliott (Fred) Richie where he met and married Elaine (Ketchum) Elliott. Together they had two sons, Josh & Dustin; later Tony and his family returned to live in Pendleton Co.; Tony lived his later years in Bellevue, with his significant other, Kelly, who preceded him in death.

Surviving him are sons, Joshua Michael Elliott, Dustin Thomas (Megan) El- liott; grandchildren, Kaden Elliott, Kelsey Elliott, Liam Elliott, all of Greenwood, Ind.; brother, Michael (Pat- ty) Elliott; sister, Angela El- liott (Glen) Jones; and many other family members.