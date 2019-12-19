Anna Pauline Turner, 94

Anna Pauline (Polly) Bowling Turner, 94, widow of Richard A. Turner, went to be her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 14, 2019.

A former resident of Butler, Mrs. Turner lived in Lexington, Kentucky for the last several years.

She was the daughter of the late Dr. & Mrs. H. H. Bowling of Butler. Mrs. Turner was a retired registered nurse and had served in the Army Nurse Corps.

Her last 20 years of nursing were spent in Student Health Services at the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University.

She was a member of the Butler Baptist Church and the Speers Memorial Hospital School of Nursing Alumni.

Surviving are daughters Cynde (John) Dundon of Lexington, Kentucky, Jayne (Mike) Pennock of Danville, Kentucky and Sharon (Jerry) Hendrix of Carmel, Indiana; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Henrietta Bowling Manor of Butler; sister-in-law Ruth Bowling, also of Butler, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, her brother, Ralph P. Bowling, and infant sister Mildred Grace Bowling.

Services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Butler Baptist Church in Butler.

Her son- in-law John Dundon and Bro. Daryl Mullins will be officiating.

Visitation will begin at 11a.m. and will continue until the time of the service.