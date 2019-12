Anna Lou Lawson, 70, of Lexington, KY passed away Friday, November 29, 2018, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Anna is survived by her husband Harold Lawson; son Roger Lawson; and daughters Teresa Haley, Alma Courtney.

Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2018, at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.