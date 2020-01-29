Andy Tiption, 55
January 29, 2020 - 9:07am Falmouth1
Andrew “Andy” Tipton, 55, of Falmouth, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
He was born in Tucson, Arizona on September 26, 1964, son of Lemuel Tipton and the late Anna Chambers Tipton.
Andy was a member of Local 265.
In addition to his father, Andy is survived by his wife, Tami Hamilton Tipton, son Kyle Cummins, brothers Tim and Joe Tipton and grandchildren Cash Cummins and Madison Falk.
Services were held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY.
Interment took place in the Hamilton Tipton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to your charity of choice.
Online condolences can be submitted at www. peoplesfuneralhomes.com