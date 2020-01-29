Andy Tiption, 55

Andrew “Andy” Tipton, 55, of Falmouth, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

He was born in Tucson, Arizona on September 26, 1964, son of Lemuel Tipton and the late Anna Chambers Tipton.

Andy was a member of Local 265.

In addition to his father, Andy is survived by his wife, Tami Hamilton Tipton, son Kyle Cummins, brothers Tim and Joe Tipton and grandchildren Cash Cummins and Madison Falk.

Services were held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY.