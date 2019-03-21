Alta Mae Johnston, 88, of Falmouth, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. Alta was born in Pendleton County, KY on January 30, 1931, daughter of the late Edward Percy and Lillie Dunaway Fryer.

In addition to her parents, Alta is preceded in death by her twin sister Alma Faye Flairty, and brothers Donald and Preston Fryer. Alta is survived by her husband Howard Johnston, daughters Connie Mann, Carolee (Peter) Papouras, son William (Teresa) Johnston, grandchildren Jennifer Johnston Pierce, Jason and Justin Mann, B.J. Griffin, Grant Griffin and Alison Griffin Witajewski, great grandchildren Tera and Drake Pierce, Sophia, Porter and Emmitt Mann, Macy, Tanner, Riley, Logan, James and Mollie Rebecca Griffin, Jaxon and Carson Witajewski.

The Fryer Homestead was built in Butler, Kentucky in 1811 by Walter Fryer. In 1931, Alta Mae and her identical twin sister, Alma Faye, were the last generation to be born at the Homestead. The twins spent their childhood there, before they both married and moved away.

Alta Mae Fryer and Howard Johnston were married on April 22, 1950. Two years later, Howard, Alta Mae, and their infant son, Billy, moved back into the Fryer Homestead to care for Alta Mae’s father, Edward Percy Fryer, following an unexpected injury he received on the farm. Howard and Alta Mae raised their three children at the Homestead and in 1970, Howard embarked on a successful surveying career. Alta Mae, serving as his assistant, was right by his side, both in the office and in the fields.