Alta Fern Belew passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 20, 2019 at Brookdale Kenwood in Cincinnati.

Alta was born in Southgate, KY, in 1928 to Clifford and Mayme Haubner. She moved to the family farm near Butler in 1937. She was married to Hilton Belew who passed in August of 2018 after 71 years of marriage.

Alta played the piano at the United Methodist and Flour Creek Churches for decades and more recently was a member of Plum Creek Christian Church. She retired from the IRS with many commendations. Alta was a generous and kind person through good times and bad. She was a loving wife and mother with a joyful heart. She loved her family very much.

Survivors include children, Gary (Gina) Belew, Steve (Kathy) Belew, Cindy Belew grandchildren Holly (Dave) Hall, Stephanie (Jason) Karasek, Sean (Alison) Belew, Amanda (Daniel) Belew, Jennifer (Aaron) Ackerman.

Great grandchildren, Joseph Hall, Elizabeth Hall, Logan Karasek, Jacob Karasek, Olivia George.