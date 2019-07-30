Alta Buerkley, 91, of Butler, KY passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at River Valley Nursing Home.

She was born in Pendleton Co., KY on June 11, 1928, daughter of the late Wilbert C. and Hazel Pettit Moore.

In addition to her parents, Alta is preceded in death by her brother Hubert Moore, Margie Pribble, twin Alma Wolfe, son-in- law Charles Peoples, one grandson and one great- grandson.

Alta is survived by son Rick Buerkley, daughters Theresa Peoples and Sheila Sorrel, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grand- children.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Peach Grove Cemetery.