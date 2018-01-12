Alma Carroll McDowell, 92, of Florence, formerly of Covington and Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at Highland Springs, in Ft. Thomas. Surviving are caregiver and niece, Benita Sparks of Florence. Services were held Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Eastside Church of the Nazarene, in Covington. Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is caring for the family. Interment took place at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, in Pendleton County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com

