Alice Lee Robinson, 91
Alice Lee Robinson was born December 6, 1927 in Pendleton County Kentucky, the youngest child of the late Charles Plummer Robinson and Lida Ethel Montgomery Robinson and died on 21 March 2019 in Fort Thomas.
She was a member of First Methodist Church Lynn Ha- ven, Florida, and a member of the Bay County Genealogical Society where she served on the Board of Directors for several years.
Alice graduated from Morgan High School, Morgan, KY in 1945 as Valedictorian and was active in the Class Reunions over the year.
During her career she worked as an auditor, a bookkeeper, an administrative assistant, an office manager, a secretary, an executive secretary, owner and manager of a retail store, owner and operations of- ficer of a security company and ending her career at age 77 after 12 years as a successful Blue Cross Agent.
She Leaves behind sons Clifford Allan (Reeda) Hart of Falmouth, KY, A. Todd (Nicole) Conrad of Arlington, TX, Roy (Pamela) Locke Jr of Freeland, MI. Also, Grand- children Christopher Lee of Phoenix, AZ, Christine Kim of Tustin, CA, Stephanie Bechtel of DeWitt, MI and Jonanthan Locke of Plymouth, MI. Great Grandchildren Joshua Bechtel, Elizabeth Bechtel, Kylie Kim, Brandy Kim and Hailey Kim.
Alice was married to her devoted husband Roy Locke for 43 years. They loved their home in Panama City, FL, enjoying the stunning sunsets on the canal overlooking the gulf and spending leisure time exploring the country in their RV along with their beloved dogs.
Roy Locke predeceased her as did her brother Randall Robinson, and her three sisters Bernice Robinson, Beulah Robinson and Mildred Robinson.
Alice lived in or near Falmouth KY for the first 46 years of her life, then in South Bend, IN, Fortville, IN, Indianapolis, IN, Pensacola, FL, Panama City, FL, Bay City, MI and Butler, KY.
Visitation will be held 1-3pm Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral will be held 3pm Sunday, March 24, 2019 also at the funeral home. Alice’s final resting will be at Riverside Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pendleton County Animal Shelter 1314 Bryan Griffin Rd., Butler, KY 41006. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com