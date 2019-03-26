Alice Lee Robinson, 91

Alice Lee Robinson was born December 6, 1927 in Pendleton County Kentucky, the youngest child of the late Charles Plummer Robinson and Lida Ethel Montgomery Robinson and died on 21 March 2019 in Fort Thomas.

She was a member of First Methodist Church Lynn Ha- ven, Florida, and a member of the Bay County Genealogical Society where she served on the Board of Directors for several years.

Alice graduated from Morgan High School, Morgan, KY in 1945 as Valedictorian and was active in the Class Reunions over the year.

During her career she worked as an auditor, a bookkeeper, an administrative assistant, an office manager, a secretary, an executive secretary, owner and manager of a retail store, owner and operations of- ficer of a security company and ending her career at age 77 after 12 years as a successful Blue Cross Agent.

She Leaves behind sons Clifford Allan (Reeda) Hart of Falmouth, KY, A. Todd (Nicole) Conrad of Arlington, TX, Roy (Pamela) Locke Jr of Freeland, MI. Also, Grand- children Christopher Lee of Phoenix, AZ, Christine Kim of Tustin, CA, Stephanie Bechtel of DeWitt, MI and Jonanthan Locke of Plymouth, MI. Great Grandchildren Joshua Bechtel, Elizabeth Bechtel, Kylie Kim, Brandy Kim and Hailey Kim.