Aleene “Leenie” Adams, 90

Mrs. Aleene “Leenie” Hattie Adams, 90, a Williamstown resident, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

On October 14, 2018, Aleene was born to the late James Madison Adams and Hattie N. Lozier in Pendleton County.

She was united in marriage to James Adams on October 23, 1948. Mrs. Adams was a homemaker, farmer, former owner of Goforth Community Center and member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Preceded in death, in addition to her husband, James Billie “Jim” Adams, were siblings, Luther, Ray, Stanley, James, Ambrose, Edith and Jewel.

Surviving are sons, Gary Adams (the late Robin) of Williamstown, Jack Adams (Sandi) of Williamstown, Roger Adams (Melody) of Crittenden, and Larry “Rick” Adams (Gina) of Falmouth; sisters, Bess Lovelace and Ethel Webster of Williamstown; grandchildren, Brandon Adams, Chris Adams, David Adams, Rachael (Brad) Wright, Donnita (Rob) Allmond, and Megan (Bill) Abbott; great-grandchildren, Dylan Adams, Kai Miller, Allison Abbott, Jacy, Brandi, Jemma and Lindsy Adams.

Visitation will take place at 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Funeral Services will immediately follow with Rev. Ronnie Angell officiating the services.

Burial will be at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Williamstown.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church building fund.