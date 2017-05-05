Adam Lee Bonar, 24, of Alexandria formerly of Pendleton County, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

He was born in Ft. Thomas, on January 23, 1993.

Adam was a member of the Turner Ridge Baptist Church serving as a choir member and Sunday school teacher. Through the church, Adam has also been on several youth mission trips. Adam was a fabricator for Hammer Strength and also enjoyed working as a personal body trainer.

Adam is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Geraldine Manning.

Surviving are his parents, Rebecca Bonar and Ralph Bonar Jr.; siblings Mitchell Bonar, Aaron Bonar, Amanda Bonar; half-sister, Savannah Bonar; grandparents, Ralph and Verda Bonar Sr.; nephew, Bryce Anderson and his special dog Maddie.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the Peoples Funeral Home, Butler. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2017, also at the funeral home.

Adam’s final resting place will be in the Turner Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the R&T Youth Fund @ Turner Ridge Baptist Church.