Now that school's out, where can kids get a meal

From August to May, Pendleton County youth know they will have two meals a day to sustain them thanks to Pendleton County Schools’ move of offering free meals to all students at all grade levels a few years ago through a program called Community Eligibility Provision.

When that school bell rings at the end of the day on the last day of the school year, who feeds the youth of Pendleton County when the parents are struggling to feed them, or, unbelievably, they just don’t?

The Gathering Wing was an outreach started by a group of volunteers that provide a home cooked meal each Saturday from 4-6:30 p.m. They also distribute groceries as they have them and clothing and hygiene items. The first Saturday of each month, they also have fresh produce and fruit. They are located on Shelby Street by the railroad tracks and offer shower facilities for those that need to refresh.

Feed 2019 begins Wednesday, June 19 and runs through July 31. The sack lunches will be distributed on each Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Beech Street and at Veterans Park. From 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., the food will also be distributed at Butler Community Center and Boston Mobile Home Park.

Food sponsors for Feed 2019 are South Family Resource Center--turkey and cheese; Nate and Lacey Jones--juice; Falmouth Baptist Church--applesauce and pudding cups; St. Elizabeth Physicians--pudding cups; Hammer Strength--Pop-Tarts; 2nd Twelve Mile Baptist Church--fruit cups; Trinity Southern Baptist Church--chips; Butler Baptist and Butler Christian Church--granola and cereal; Turner Ridge Baptist Church--Peanut Butter; Feeding the Kids--cereal cups. The program is supported by the generosity of the community, and those interested in helping can contact Carole Bowen through the Pendleton County Education Foundation at Box 88 Falmouth KY, 41040.

Those students attending the 21st Century Program at the Pendleton County elementary schools and middle school will be provided breakfast (cereal, muffin, fruit and/or milk) and lunch (hot lunch with protein, vegetable and fruit as well as milk) each day through the United Methodist Church Food Ministry out of Latonia. The program ends on June 28.

The Southern Family Youth Service Resource Center offers a food pantry at Pendleton County High School for the months of June and July. It will be open from 12-2 p.m. on June 13 and times for June 20 are to be determined. It is a district-wide program and is open to any Pendleton County student.

Turner Ridge Baptist Church through their Open Hands outreach each Tuesday night. Motivated by Jesus’ command “As the Father has sent me, I also send you,” Open Hands is their effort to fulfill it. They provide a hot meal to those in need at Stonewood Gardens each Tuesday night.

Pendleton County Commodities hands out food the second Monday of each month at the Pendleton County Community Center, located at 200 Shelby Street across from the post office. Residents need to bring their utility bill and their own bags/boxes. The program is not based on income.

The Pendleton County Extension office also has a free fitness program to earn tokens that can be used at the Farmers Market. For more information contact them at 859-654-3395.