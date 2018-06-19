Nordheim's pilot training to start at United States Air Force Academy

Luke Nordheim, senior at Pendleton County High School, was appointed to the United States Air Force Academy Class of 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In order to be appointed to the Academy, one must get a congressional nomination. He received a congressional nomination through US Representative Thomas Massie.

His training begins June 28 and will continue for the next four years. After graduating from the Academy, he will spend a minimum of five years in the Air Force.

He will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force after receiving a bachelor’s degree from the Academy.

An appointment to the Academy is a great honor since only 1,200 of those applying are accepted. All cadets must participate in academic, athletic, and military training while at the Academy.

Nordheim hopes to go on to pilot training after graduating