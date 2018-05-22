A New Look for the Falmouth Outlook

In an effort to bring the news for Pendleton County residents forward, the Falmouth Outlook has spent the past six months studying the method of how we present the news, what news is important to our readers and the look of the paper. We are embarking on a new path that we hope better serves our readers of both the printed copy and the e-edition.

Our masthead change has the historical clock tower atop the Pendleton County courthouse. It has been the hub of Pendleton County activity since 1864 with the clock tower being in place for over 100 years.

Our new headline font and new layout maximizes our usage of space to provide more news for you while bringing the look to one worthy of the 2000s.

Our reader surveys gave us direction on what news is important to you and we are refocusing our efforts to meet those desires as well as introducing you to the people and groups that make up Pendleton County. We have a lot of great individuals and groups that are working daily to make this a great place to live, raise a family and enjoy the rural, quiet setting that Pendleton County offers. We eagerly look forward to introducing you to these people.

Our award-winning advertisement department will continue to provide local businesses the opportunity to promote through our pages and website.

You will find several changes in page headings as we try and better convey what you can expect on that page.

Calendar becomes Happenings.

Society becomes Community.

School becomes Education.

Religion becomes Faith & Values.

Opinion becomes Viewpoint.

Extension becomes Lifestyle.

Court becomes For the Record.

In addition, we have made a new commitment to providing news via our website, www.falmouthoutlook.com.

The new look will extend to the website and we have streamlined our column headings to give a clearer view on what information you can find there.

On the website, not only will you find news from the print edition but breaking news like the primary election results and video interviews that our staff has conducted. There will also be video copies of meetings and presentations that are of major importance to the county. For example, the presentations on school safety given to the Board of Education is available on the website. We will continue to provide those at we can.

Our e-edition is available each Monday evening and is the quickest and most convenient way to have the news of Pendleton County at your fingertips all week long.

We encourage you to try us out. You can contact 859-654-3332 about a print, e-edition or subscription for both as well as looking to advertise with us.