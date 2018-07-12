New Ky. guidelines in applying for Board of Education seat

With resignation of Dr. Shawn Nordheim from the Pendleton County Board of Education seat, Pendleton County voters could have a chance to choose three seats to serve on the board in the November election.

The seats of Elmer Utz , Division 5, Butler and Jolieen Bertram, Division 2, McKenneysburg and School are open in the normal election cycle.

Nordheim’s seat is in the Division 3, Kincaid and Northern Pendleton.

As of Monday morning, July 9, no one had filed for election for any Board of Education seat. Deadline to apply is August 14, 2018, no later than 4 p.m. local time. A $20 filing fee is due at the time the nomination petition is filed.

Kentucky General Assembly issued new guidelines in the 2018 session for board of education eligibility with the passage of SB 101.

Now, to be on the ballot, all candidates must file (along with all other required forms), a copy of “a transcript evidencing” completion of the 12th grade, or the results of a 12th grade equivalency exam.

The petition must contain at least two signatures of persons legally qualified to vote for the candidate. A “statement of spending intent and appointment of campaign treasurer” and “affidavit for school board candidacy and membership” are also required to be filed with the county clerk.

All interested parties for the two regularly scheduled elections and the possible open election, should contact Pendleton County Clerk Rita Spencer concerning the application. They should give themselves plenty of time to obtain their high school transcript.

Some of the older transcripts are not available electronically and will require a search of older records stored away.

