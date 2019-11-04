NEDERLANDER ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE NAMING RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH HERITAGE BANK

Nederlander Entertainment announced today that they have entered into a naming rights agreement with Heritage Bank that will rebrand the classic Cincinnati venue to Heritage Bank Center. The change takes effect immediately and the transformation to the Heritage Bank Center has already begun.

The historic venue has played a major role in the memories of Cincinnatians for over 40 years. Whether a first concert or sharing an event with family, friends, or a loved one, the venue on The Banks has provided the background for these cherished moments. Opening in September of 1975, the venue has played host to a who’s who of artists including Paul McCartney, Elvis Presley, Garth Brooks, James Brown, Celine Dion, Elton John, Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, AC/DC, Bob Seger, Queen, Marvin Gaye, The Eagles, Michael Jackson, and Pink Floyd. In addition, the venue hosts a wide variety of non-concert events such as the WWE, Disney on Ice, Monster Jam, and more. The facility is also home to the ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones and played host to the Kelly Cup-clinching games in 2008 and 2010.

“We are proud to partner with Heritage Bank to create new memories together for the Cincinnati market,” said Nederlander Entertainment COO Ray Harris. “As Heritage Bank continues to grow and increase the prosperity of the communities where they operate, we look forward to introducing the bank to more people who call Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky home. We were thrilled to find such an engaged and complementary fit for our naming rights and will work with them to achieve unique and integrated activations throughout our facility. We are excited to begin this new era of Cincinnati entertainment as Heritage Bank Center.”

“As a locally owned and operated independent community bank committed to the development of this region, Heritage Bank understands the unique history and location of this facility,” said Heritage Bank Chairman Chris Caddell. “We also believe in its future. As communities along both banks of the Ohio River continue to invest in the development of a dynamic entertainment and cultural core, look for the Heritage Bank Center to be front and center, attracting the widest variety of events with the power to draw people from this region and beyond.”

Heritage Bank was founded 29 years ago by a group of local businesspeople alarmed about the shrinking access to community banks able and eager to respond to regional consumer and business banking needs. Now serving Greater Cincinnati through 19 branches, the bank remains a family-owned institution, already grooming the third generation of leadership. In an age of ongoing consolidation, Heritage Bank is resolute about remaining an independent bank, rooted in the communities where we operate. Heritage Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

For more information on the upcoming event schedule, please visit www.heritagebankcenter.com.