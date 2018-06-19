Moeves teams up with Navy's Blue Angels to bring out the best in everyone

“It’s awesome,” Trent Moeves said about the job he gets to do on a daily basis. The job is working with the avianics system on the Blue Angels’ McDonnell Douglas F/A-18D Hornet which will be performing at the Vectren Dayton Air Show at Dayton International Airport on June 23-24. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the feature show scheduled for 12-4:15 p.m.

“It’s a real cool gig traveling the United States and showcasing the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps,” said Moeves.

“We are representing all of the Navy personnel around the world doing their jobs. But we are going to schools and talking with kids,” he explained the purpose of the Navy’s Blue Angels.

“We are not recruiting for the Navy or military per se but wanting to challenge and inspire the next generation of Americans to be their best,” he said.

It’s a best that Moeves always gave while playing for the Wildcats during his high school days. “He was one of the toughest kids I coached and the only senior on the team. We put a lot of pressure and weight on his shoulders and he did a great job,” said Coach Chad Simms

Moeves credited the teamwork and work ethic that he learned from sports in helping him get to this level. After serving his first tour of duty after starting his Navy career in March of 2012, he applied for the Blue Angels. The interview process included working with the team for a week.

