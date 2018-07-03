Mitchell retiring leaves void at Adult Ed

JoEllen Mitchell was honored on the floor of the Kentucky House of Representatives for her nearly 30 years of dedication to the education of the children and adults of Pendleton County.

She will retire in July from Pendleton County Public Schools after serving in the roles as PACE teacher, adult and community education instructor and as Director of Adult and Community Education and the One Stop Career Center for Pendleton County.

During her professional career, Joellen has assisted some 800 plus adults in receiving their GED, which she touts as one of her proudest accomplishments. Additionally, estimates are during that time, she also provided general education, mentoring, training and other assistance of some kind to over 3,000 students. Finally, in the years before and then leading up to the recession, the Pendleton County One Stop served over 13,000 displaced and laid off workers applying for unemployment insurance and job placement assistance.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to work with exceptional instructors and staff to assist adults in obtaining their GED and pursue additional education and employment goals in Pendleton County for the last 28 years. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve,” said Mitchell.

