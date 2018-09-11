Michael Moore named Ky. Emergency Management Director of the Year

Residents of Pendleton County can go through the daily lives and sleep little bit more secure at night knowing that one of Kentucky’s best is serving them in regards to emergency events and situations.

Pendleton County Emergency Management Director Michael Moore was named the Kentucky Emergency Management Director of the Year at their recent conference. There are 120 county directors as law requires each county to have one.

“I’m honored to be selected for this award in a profession I thoroughly enjoy and am greatly appreciative of the recognition,” said Moore about the honor.

Director Moore has responded to and successfully directed recovery efforts from a variety of major disasters and emergencies including train derailment, ice storms, tornadoes, and floods. He has deployed to other parts of the state to help those in need. Moore, along with former Judge Henry Bertram developed a debris management plan that was used as a template for the rest of the state.

He coordinated the actions of five different agencies that resulted in the installation of a new river gauge on the Licking River and an interactive, web-based flood mapping program. This program provides residents of Falmouth early warning of flooding events based on National Weather Service forecasts.

He created a Mass Casualty Trailer stocked with a variety of medical supplies readily available for a county that doesn’t have a medical facility. He also started a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in the County providing a group of trained and certified volunteers ready to help in community service and disaster response wherever needed. The CERT also maintains and deploys the Mass Casualty trailer allowing the county’s limited number of emergency medical responders to focus more on the victims of a disaster rather than on getting the medical supplies they need.

Director Moore has accumulated an assortment of resources and specialty vehicles at little or no cost to the county that helps significantly in response and recovery efforts. He has equipped the Emergency Operations Center (EOC with new computers and other technology with grants from different sources. He has helped the City of Butler with equipment grants and procured a river gauge to monitor river levels near Butler.

He is also the Director of Pendleton County 911 and oversees operation of this emergency response mission as well. He has replaced every piece of Dispatch equipment with newer equipment through grants, saving the county thousands of dollars.

“He works long hours to ensure our county is safe,” said Michele Hamilton. “When we have weather threats in our county, he does not rest. He wants to ensure our residents are warned with phone calls and text messages.”



Moore humbly deflects credit for himself, rather, it is always “the team” who has accomplished the items he is leading on.

“I work with a great team of public servants in Pendleton County and for that I’m thankful. They make things like this possible,” he said.

But it is his leadership that Hamilton cites as reason for success Pendleton County has.

“He has taught us all to ‘do the right thing’ even when that is not easy,” she said.

The Kentucky Emergency Services Conference (KESC) is an event that brings together hundreds of Emergency Management and 911 Dispatch professionals from all over the Commonwealth. The two-and-a-half-day conference is jointly sponsored by three public safety Associations…the Kentucky Emergency Management Association (KEMA), the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and the National Emergency Number Association (NENA). The KESC is packed with numerous training courses, nationally known motivational speakers, membership meetings, vendor demonstrations, and peer-to-peer presentations.

While in the midst of rising waters from heavy rains over the weekend, Pendleton Countians can be assured that one of the state’s best is watching over them.