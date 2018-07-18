McCoy wins Grand Champion

Showing livestock and swine is popular past time that’s long been ingrained in the Pendleton County DNA pool. For McKenzie McCoy, 18, showing livestock has been a way for her to push herself. A way for her to challenge her own standards of success. By all accounts, McCoy has been very successful.

McCoy began showing livestock at local venues at the ripe age of four. She transition into swine around at age six.

Her biggest accomplishment to date showing swine was winning numerous market classes at the Kentucky State Fair. All impressive accomplishments for the recent 18-year-old.

However, McCoy hopes to outdo these accomplishments and has larger goals she plans to tackle in the future.

“While it would be awesome to place at a national show, I didn’t get to make it to Louisville for the NJSA summer spectacular this year,” said McCoy. “Therefore, my high point will be to hopefully place well in showmanship, along with market and breeding classes at the State Fair in August.”

Growing up in a rural community shaped McCoy’s interest in the field. Early on, McCoy said she never could’ve envisioned showing would effect her life as much as it has. The agricultural industry has allowed her to find her calling and discover many talents that can be utilized in the future.

