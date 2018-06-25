McClurg joins Falmouth police department

Falmouth residents have a new face who will be patrolling the city streets when Mark McClurg was sworn as a police officer by Mayor Ron Stinson.

The Winchester, Ky native has been working as a police officer over the past eight years with the cities of Paris and Park Hills but his upbringing fits in nicely with rural setting of Falmouth.

“I like being a part of something that is bigger than myself,” said McClurg who did a tour with the Marine Corp as military police.

“I am community-oriented and like helping people,” he said about his desire to be a police officer.

Interim Chief of Police Shannon Clem was contacted through a mutual acquaintance about McClurg’s interest in the Falmouth Police Department.

