May primary match-ups are set

While the fields are set for many of the races listed below, there are local elections for Falmouth and Butler City Council as well as Mayor for both cities and Pendleton County Board of Education that the filing date is August 14. They are delayed as there are not primaries for those offices.

In addition, those who are running as Independent need to submit a letter of intent by April 1 to the County Clerk office and complete the application by Aug. 14.

The ballot positioning draw was held on Thurs., Feb. 1 and a complete ballot will run closer to the May primary election.

According to the Pendleton County Clerk office, this is a historical race as it is the first race with primaries on both the Republican and Democrat side in multiple offices.

With Pendleton County Sheriff Craig Peoples running for Judge-Executive, several candidates have submitted their name for that office. On the Democrat side, there are three candidates: Billy Todd Dennie, Allen N. Scott and Bill Harris.

On the Republican side, four candidates have submitted their name for consideration: Edwin Quinn, Darrin P. Brown, Richard Tate and Robert J. Yelton, Jr.

Pendleton County Attorney has one just two candidates with neither have opposition in May. Incumbent Jeffery B. Dean is running on the Democrat party ticket and Stacey S. Sanning on the Republican party ticket.

Constable for District 1 will see a matchoff in the general election in November. Republican Gregory A. Littleton will face Scott Shepperd.

District 2 has a lone Republican who has filed for the office. Incumbent Michael Fleharty will not face opposition in May or November.

Louis McCord, Republican, is the lone candidate for District 3.

Michael Dougherty Sr, Republican, will also face no opposition in May or November for District 4 Constable.

For the office of Pendleton County Judge Executive, only two candidates filed, one Democrat and one Republican. Incumbent David S. Fields, Republican and Charles William “Craig” Peoples, Democrat, will not face opposition in May.

The Pendleton County Fiscal Court has four magistrates and all four seats will be up for election.

District 1 had only one candidate file papers for the office. Incumbent and Republican Alan Whaley will face no opposition in May or November.

Magistrate Gary Veirs decided to not seek reelection which has opened the seat in District 2. On the Democrat ticket, Dennis A. Gosney is the only person who has filed. Republican ticket has three candidates: Joshua Plummer, Cathy J. Fasse, and Kelly Veirs.

Incumbent Bobby Fogle represents District three and has filed for reelection but will have competition in the spring. Christopher Thompson and Martha Gosney completes a three candidate field for the primary elections.

Darrin W. Gregg and Curtis Orme, Republicans, will face off in May for the District 3 Magistrate position.

District 4 has only two candidates with one Republican and one Democrat. In the general election in November, Republican Steven D. Foster will face incumbent Rick Mineer, Democrat.

The Property Value Administrator, Jailer, County Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Coroner and Surveyor offices all have candidates who will run unopposed in both the May and November elections.

Jailer Ken Kells is the Democrat incumbent and is unopposed.

Rita Spencer is the incumbent, running as a Democrat and for the office of Pendleton County Clerk.

Democrat Jonathon N. Peoples is in the incumbent and will be back in office.

John E. Steele is the Democrat incumbent and has no opposition in either the primary in May or general in November.

Pendleton County Circuit Clerk Michael D. Redden, Democrat, will be returning to the office.

Howard M. Johnston, Republican, is the lone candidate for Pendleton County Surveyor.

The Ky. House 78th District race will feature incumbent Mark Hart, Republican, with Greg Coulson, Democrat, both unopposed in May.

The Ky. Senate 24th District race will feature incumbent Wil Schroder, Republican, and Rachel Roberts, Democrat, running unopposed in May.

The two races will meet in the General Election in November to represent Pendleton County.

